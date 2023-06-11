CITY SC, LA Galaxy tie 1-1 in Sunday afternoon match

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC and LA Galaxy tied in a Sunday afternoon match at CITYPARK.

CITY SC still leads the western conference boasting a 9-2-5 record. LA Galaxy finds them near the bottom of the rankings in 13th place with a season record of 3-9-4.

Both teams went into halftime scoreless, as they played on a rainy Sunday.

CITY took the lead after a goal by Nicholas Gioacchini that came from a cross made by Indiana Vassilev in minute 67.

The squad in St. Louis continue to raise the bar. 📈



What an incredible start for @stlCITYsc. pic.twitter.com/btb4l65RrH — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 5, 2023

Galaxy scored a late-game equalizer in minute 84. This was the last goal of the match.

During pride month, CITY SC supporter groups are raising money for Metro Trans Umbrella Group through Pride Raiser. With every goal CITY SC makes during June, supporters have pledged a total of $904.14 per goal. So far in June, $2,712 have been raised.

Every goal means more in June 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/wKpCeCn9sv — St Louis CITY SC (@stlCITYsc) June 4, 2023

