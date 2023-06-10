UMSL breaks ground on new alumni center
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Earlier this week, the University of Missouri St. Louis started construction on the new Richter Family Welcome and Alumni Center.
The 31,000-square-foot facility is named after Kirk Richter, a UMSL alum who passed away last year.
The center will house the office of admissions, UMSL Alumni Association and Office of Alumni Engagement, as well as meeting spaces.
The $16.5 million build is expected to open in 2025
