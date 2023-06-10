UMSL breaks ground on new alumni center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Earlier this week, the University of Missouri St. Louis started construction on the new Richter Family Welcome and Alumni Center.

The 31,000-square-foot facility is named after Kirk Richter, a UMSL alum who passed away last year.

The center will house the office of admissions, UMSL Alumni Association and Office of Alumni Engagement, as well as meeting spaces.

The $16.5 million build is expected to open in 2025

