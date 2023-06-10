Two dead in officer-involved shooting near 31st & Van Brunt; MSHP investigating

The officer-involved shooting happened in the area of E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard on Friday night.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown and Betsy Webster
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people have died following an officer-involved shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

It happened in the area of E. 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard on Friday night.

One person, who died at the scene, was male and the other, who died at the hospital, was female.

UPDATE: On Saturday, MSHP identified 42-year-old Kristen Fairchild, of Gardner, Kansas, and 42-year-old Marcell T. Nelson, of Kansas City, Missouri, as the two people shot and killed.

An additional male also sustained minor injuries.

No officers were injured.

At 8:55 p.m., an officer put out a call for assistance. Soon after, dispatch advised responding officers that shots had been fired.

Those responding officers arrived to see one officer and five other people near a white van. Three of them appeared to have been shot.

Two individuals were detained by police.

The information comes from Missouri State Highway Patrol, which will be conducting the investigation following a KCPD request.

It is customary for an outside agency to investigate officer-involved shootings.

MSHP would not say if all of those shot were shot by police. They would not say if anyone else besides police fired shots.

MSHP did say a handgun was found at the scene. Right now, it’s unknown if it was found inside or outside of the white van.

