St. Louis City inmates tell their story in hopes of changing the lives of young people

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two St. Louis City jail inmates are part of a graduating class elevating their lives for a better tomorrow.

“It has changed my life by being able to stop and think before I make a decision,” City Justice Center inmate Brittney Gardner said. “It’s helped me to open up and express my feelings more.”

Fellow inmate Demesha Coleman also completed the training with Gardner. The pair are among six students in the Makin’ It Work graduating class who successfully completed this conflict resolution program.

“At the end of the day, only you can decide where your future goes and how far you can take it,” said Coleman. “Growing up, I went through a lot of trauma. When you hold in your hurt, your trauma, and things that you’ve just been unhappy about, it makes you lash out.”

“Any program that’s going to help me better myself as a mother, a human being, to getting back to society, I’m going to do my best to make it work,” Gardner said.

Gardner is in the justice center for murder. She told News 4 she did all she could to escape her abusive partner.

“Always be aware of red flags. Speak up. Even if you feel like nobody will hear you,” Gardner said. “When I ended up here, it was just a nightmare, honestly. I didn’t expect myself to be in this type of situation. "

Coleman is also trying to do her best behind bars after being charged with murder.

Two men were killed in a shooting as she attempted to get her stolen car back.

“I just started hearing like It was World War 3 going on,” she said.

Both women don’t want to be defined by what they are incarcerated for and want to use their stories to change the lives of young people.

“To both young boys and girls, be your own person,” Coleman said. “Things may seem dark at that moment, but eventually, with time, a light will shine.”

”I am sentenced with murder, and it can happen to anybody,” Gardner said. “Seek yourself. You don’t need outside validation to be somebody.”

