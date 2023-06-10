As SLMPD faces dwindling numbers, department welcomes back six officers returning to the force

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -As the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department faces more than 250 commissioned officer vacancies, the department recently welcomed back six officers to the force.

Officer Samuel Ullman, 39, joined the department in April of 2019, working as a patrol officer until January of 2022. Prior to his time as an officer, Ullman lived in his home state of Massachusetts working as a crisis in-home family therapist.

“I always wanted to be a cop,” he said. “My parents didn’t want me to because of safety, but eventually life brought me to St. Louis and they needed cops so I decided to give it a shot.”

He worked for the department for two and a half years before family circumstances landed him back home in Massachusetts.

“It took a while, but I eventually joined on a department there,” he said.

It was a short stint, as Ullman and his girlfriend decided their hearts were in St. Louis, relocating back to the Midwest. With a chance to start fresh and join one of the countless departments seeking officers, Ullman said the choice was easy.

“For me, I love the city and I wouldn’t want to work in another department around here,” he said.

He tries not to focus on the inherent dangers of the job and the elevated level of risk working in the city. He said the commaraderie amongst officers was a major draw when he considered returning.

“We all get a lot of reps so we have a lot of lived experiences,” he said. “With my background in working with people suffering from mental health issues, it’s an added tool I’m able to use while on the street and interact with people in a way that’s beneficial to them.”

As of Monday, SLMPD has 954 commissioned officers, 270 officers short of the 1,224 commissioned employees that account for a full staff. Within the last month, the department welcomed back six officers to the force, including Ullman.

Muamer Kermo, 24, moved to St. Louis from his hometown of Chicago and upon completing the police academy, decided on SLMPD.

“I was looking for a big city away from home, but still close enough to visit,” he said.

He graduated from the academy in November of 2021 and worked as a patrol officer until February of 2023, when he resigned.

“Ultimately I left because I thought it was going to be better elsewhere, and quickly realized about two weeks in that was not the place for me,” said Kermo.

Kermo went to work as an officer with the Webster Groves Police Department, but said he quickly missed the face-paced nature of working in the city.

“I was having trouble making myself useful,” he said. “I was used to responding to 20 calls a shift and not two,” he said. “The people there were great, it just wasn’t for me.”

In May, Kermo returned to SLMPD and is now back out on patrol.

“If I went to work everyday thinking something bad is going to happen to me, I’d probably only last a week here,” he said. “You have to go into work with your friends and family here and hope for the best and do the best job you can do.”

