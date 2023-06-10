Police investigate overnight homicide in Jennings, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead overnight in Jennings.

According to St. Louis County Police, the shooting took place at 11:41 p.m. Friday night in the 5600 block of Janet Avenue. Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded and found a man inside a residence, suffering from gunshot injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. News 4 will update this story once more information ahs bee released.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

