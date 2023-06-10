Metro Transit hosting hiring fair Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit hopes to fill some positions and ease a driver shortage on Saturday.

They’re down more than 200 drivers and will make major changes to bus routes starting Monday.

Saturday, Metro will host a hiring fair at the North County Transit Center in Ferguson on Pershall Road.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Metro is offering $2,000 signing bonuses for new hires.

