Metro Transit hosting hiring fair Saturday
Metro is short 200 bus drivers
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit hopes to fill some positions and ease a driver shortage on Saturday.
They’re down more than 200 drivers and will make major changes to bus routes starting Monday.
Saturday, Metro will host a hiring fair at the North County Transit Center in Ferguson on Pershall Road.
It’s from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Metro is offering $2,000 signing bonuses for new hires.
