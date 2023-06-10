St. Louis lineup finally backs Montgomery as Cardinals down Reds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When Giovanny Gallegos closed out the ninth inning for the Cardinals on Friday night at Busch Stadium, it presented a sensation that the Cardinals’ starting pitcher had not experienced in a while.

For the first time since April 8, Jordan Montgomery was finally back in the winner’s circle.

“He’s done a really nice job of giving us a shot to W often,” Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said of Montgomery, who had seen the team lose 10 games in a row with him on the mound prior to Friday. “We haven’t been able to reward him with that, with some run support. It was definitely good to be able to do that tonight.”

After a road trip in which the Cardinal bats were largely dormant, the lineup showed life on Friday. The Cardinals slugged three home runs as Nolan Arenado, Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman all produced big flies to help the Cardinals survive a Cincinnati push against the St. Louis bullpen. St. Louis won the game, 7-4.

Montgomery faced traffic on the bases in the early going, allowing four base runners across the first three innings, including a double to lead off the game. In successfully navigating around the early trouble, Montgomery established command of the night with six strikeouts across six scoreless innings. He settled into his outing after the initial traffic, retiring the final 11 batters he faced while striking out phenom prospect Elly De La Cruz three times on the evening.

With his starter’s pitch count nearing 100 after the sixth, the Cardinals manager looked for three innings from a rested bullpen unit after Thursday’s day off--a move Montgomery said was probably the right decision given where his pitch count was at the time. But the final stretch of the ball game proved more precarious than expected as Jordan Hicks struggled with his command for the first time in a while.

Entering the night, Hicks had not allowed a run since May 8, a stretch spanning 10 relief appearances and 12.1 innings. Friday, however, Hicks lacked command of the zone, walking two hitters and allowing base hits to two others before being pulled from the game after recording just one out in the seventh.

It was reminiscent of the way the Cardinals staked out an early 5-0 lead last Friday in Pittsburgh before watching the bullpen falter in a 7-5 loss. Although the Cincinnati run total would reach two in the seventh and double to four in the eighth after a rough go for Chris Stratton, Gallegos slammed the door with a four-out save.

Another notable element of the late innings was the home run by Gorman in the bottom of the seventh. Though the budding star designated hitter had struggled for the game, striking out in each of his first three times at bat, Gorman didn’t mail it in for the night. In his fourth opportunity, he drove his 15th home run of the season to deep right field to provide some critical insurance for a team that had just given away a game under similar circumstances a week ago in Pittsburgh.

“That’s what we’ve talked about is being able to add on and get that extra big hit to put somebody away,” Marmol said of Gorman’s clutch swing. “To be able to add on and finish that game was important.”

