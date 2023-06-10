‘It would have saved my son’ Mother of murdered child aiming to implement alert system for people with medical conditions

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman who lost her son to a murder is now keeping her son’s memory alive, while aiming to help others avoid the same tragedy.

Sunday marks the 20th anniversary of the disappearance of Christian Ferguson.

It was a cold case for well nearly two decades before his father was convicted and sentenced to life last year.

Christian had a severe medical condition, and now his mother, Theda Person, is on a mission to implement an alert system so other families don’t go through the same pain.

“We can’t just lay back, we can’t be complacent, we have to do what we can while we have time,” said Person.

Person is clearly a woman with conviction. Since her son Christian’s disappearance in 2003, she’s been vocal about finding justice for him and other crime victims.

Friday - she began a new pursuit.

She’s seeking an alert system that goes to law enforcement, letting them know when somebody with severe medical conditions goes missing.

“I think it would have saved my son,” said Person.

“If this alert was in place, people in capacities that work for my child, they wouldn’t have forgotten to enter something. Somebody else would have caught it, put out that alert.”

She said she’s open to ideas, but her plan includes also using this alert, called a CTF alert (which are Christian’s initials), when those same people miss a major medical appointment or don’t pick up their severely needed prescription.

“If you know somebody was supposed to come and pick up their medication and maybe they weren’t reported missing yet, send out that alert,” said Person.

She said her son Christian is now the community’s baby and hopes this adds to his legacy.

He first went missing in 2003 under odd circumstances.

“This is the payphone at Page and Skinker is what his father said somebody made a quick phone call on when somebody hopped in his SUV and drove away with Christian. Years later, the courts did not buy that argument.”

Christian’s father told police he was at a payphone on Page Blvd. and Skinker Blvd. when a person stole his SUV and drove away with Christian.

In 2022, Dawan Ferguson was convicted in St. Louis County Court of murdering Christian; he’ll be in prison for life.

Now, Person is hoping that crime will be a force for good. She had backing from Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard.

“Instead of her selfishly making it about her needs and her son’s needs, she’s making it in a place and putting it in a place where she is gonna help so many others,” said Clark Hubbard.

The hope is that the alert eventually goes around the country and is passed federally. Clark Hubbard said she’s already beginning to see if it can be implemented in the city and state.

Even if it takes a long time, Person will be fighting.

“I mean being a mother, being a believer, just being a victim of crime, so I know if I fall back and do nothing, it’ll just get worse,” said Person.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.