Arcangelo wins Belmont Stakes to make Jen Antonucci 1st female trainer to win the race

Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes...
Arcangelo, with jockey Javier Castellano, crosses the finish line to win the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Arcangelo took the lead at the top of the stretch and won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, making Jena Antonucci the first female trainer to win the race in its 155 years.

After the horse crossed the finish line, Antonucci doubled over and rested her arm and her head on the back of a chair. She kissed the horse on the nose when it returned to the area in front of the winner’s circle.

Arcangelo finished the 1 1/2 mile race in 2:29.23 and as 1 1/2 lengths in front of favored Fotre, with Tapit Trice third.

