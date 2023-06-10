12-year-old struck by shrapnel during gas station shooting in St. Louis City

Shooting generic
Shooting generic(Kmov)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 12-year-old girl was struck in the face during a shooting in St. Louis City Friday night.

The incident occurred around 8:56 p.m. in the 1400 block of Choteau. Police say the girl was buying snacks at a BP Gas Station when she heard gunshots outside. She ran south across the parking lot as she continued to hear the shots.

The victim was allegedly struck by shrapnel and was transported to the hospital by EMS where she was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies after eating oysters from St. Louis County establishment
A MoDOT camera shows a vehicle on fire on I-70.
All lanes of I-70 in St. Charles Co. open again after police pursuit, car fire
Homicide investigation generic
Man dies after being shot in Florissant
Water main break in South City
Precautionary boil water advisory issued following water main break in South City
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Donald Trump stored, showed off and refused to return classified documents, indictment says

Latest News

1 killed, 4 injured following overnight crash in downtown St. Louis
1 killed, 4 injured following overnight crash in downtown St. Louis
Officers from the City of Jennings Precinct responded and found a man inside a residence,...
Police investigate overnight homicide in Jennings, Mo.
As SLMPD faces dwindling numbers, department welcomes back six officers returning to the force
As SLMPD faces dwindling numbers, department welcomes back six officers returning to the force
UMSL breaks ground on new alumni center
UMSL breaks ground on new alumni center