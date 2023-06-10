12-year-old struck by shrapnel during gas station shooting in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 12-year-old girl was struck in the face during a shooting in St. Louis City Friday night.

The incident occurred around 8:56 p.m. in the 1400 block of Choteau. Police say the girl was buying snacks at a BP Gas Station when she heard gunshots outside. She ran south across the parking lot as she continued to hear the shots.

The victim was allegedly struck by shrapnel and was transported to the hospital by EMS where she was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

