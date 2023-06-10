1 killed, 4 injured following overnight crash in downtown St. Louis

According to St. Louis Police, the crash happened just after 4 a.m. at the intersection of...
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed and four others were injured in an overnight crash Saturday morning.

According to St. Louis Police, the crash happened just after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Tucker and Spruce. Five people and one vehicle were involved in the accident. All five were taken to the hospital, but one was pronounced dead. The other four individuals are listed in critical, stable condition. Accident Reconstruction is handling the investigation.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

