1 killed, 4 injured following overnight crash in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed and four others were injured in an overnight crash Saturday morning.

According to St. Louis Police, the crash happened just after 4 a.m. at the intersection of Tucker and Spruce. Five people and one vehicle were involved in the accident. All five were taken to the hospital, but one was pronounced dead. The other four individuals are listed in critical, stable condition. Accident Reconstruction is handling the investigation.

