Two men convicted after 2019 drive-by shooting that killed two

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Cortez Caves, 26, and Edward Nixon, 27, were convicted by a St. Louis County jury in the December 2019 killing of Trevion Berry and Byron Staples.

After the jury deliberated for 12 hours, they found both Caves and Nixon guilty of eight felonies, including two counts each of first-degree murder.

On Dec. 9, 2019, St. Louis County Police responded to an active shooting on Jennings Station Road just south of McLaran Avenue. At the scene, they found a Ford Fusion that had been peppered with gunfire by two men in a black SUV. Berry, who was in the passenger seat, was killed. The driver of the Ford Fusion survived the shooting without being injured.

Police said the SUV drove off but returned. As the SUV approached Jennings Station Road and McLaran Avenue, the second victim, Staples, was turning onto McLaran. The occupants of the SUV fired multiple shots into the driver’s side of the car Staples was driving, killing him.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said that Caves and Nixon were identified from photo lineups by witnesses as being in the SUV before the shooting and being two of the shooters.

“I commend these 12 jurors for staying through deliberations on this tough case for 12 hard hours, with what must have been a sleepless night in the middle, to bring justice,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “The family and friends of Trevion Berry and Byron Staples - and the people of St. Louis County - now have justice thanks to your service.”

First-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without eligibility for parole.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
‘One hour a week is all we need’ Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
A MoDOT camera shows a vehicle on fire on I-70.
All lanes of I-70 in St. Charles Co. open again after police pursuit, car fire
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in...
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in Bridgeton, Mo.
Two of the 60 dogs that were rescued from a Franklin County home by the Humane Society of...
63 dogs rescued from Franklin County home
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Missouri AG Bailey files quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff from office

Latest News

Water main break in South City
Precautionary boil water advisory issued following water main break in South City
A MoDOT camera shows a vehicle on fire on I-70.
All lanes of I-70 in St. Charles Co. open again after police pursuit, car fire
Man dies after eating oysters from St. Louis County establishment
Guilty plea in 2021 fatal street-racing crash in St. Louis