St. Louis’ new Circuit Attorney withdraws request to overturn Chris Dunn’s murder conviction

Former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion to overturn the murder conviction prior to leaving office.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore withdrew a request to overturn Chris Dunn’s murder conviction.

Dunn, 51, has been incarcerated for almost 33 years. He was convicted for killing Ricco Rogers, 15, in 1990 in north St. Louis. He has claimed his innocence for decades.

Former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion to overturn the conviction prior to leaving office. In a statement at the time, Gardner said there was “clear and convincing evidence” supporting Dunn’s innocence.

Gore said he wants to review Dunn’s case and may want to update the filing before proceeding to get the conviction thrown out.

“We will conduct a full review of Mr. Dunn’s case and proceed as the law and facts dictate. As Circuit Attorney that is my responsibility,” said Gore.

Previous Coverage
Chris Dunn’s lawyer hopeful for freedom after visit with Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner
Missouri prisoner clings on to little hope for freedom after petition to U.S. Supreme Court
Will Chris Dunn be the next Missouri prisoner to go free?
CAO to ask judge to overturn Chris Dunn’s conviction

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
‘One hour a week is all we need’ Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in...
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in Bridgeton, Mo.
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Missouri AG Bailey files quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff from office
Police (MGN)
Man shot after chasing down theft suspects in downtown St. Louis
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Judge rules Iron County Sheriff must turn over guns but can keep other equipment

Latest News

Board Bill 60
Push to revamp St. Louis' city liquor license process
Gore withdraws request to overturn Dunn's conviction
St. Louis' new Circuit Attorney withdraws request to over murder conviction
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
Missouri Supreme Court declines to halt August execution of man convicted of killing 6-year-old
Jerry Seinfeld & Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Seinfeld & Jim Gaffigan coming to Enterprise Center
Homicide investigation generic
Man dies after being shot in Florissant