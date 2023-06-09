St. Louis’ new Circuit Attorney withdraws request to overturn Chris Dunn’s murder conviction

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore withdrew a request to overturn Chris Dunn’s murder conviction.

Dunn, 51, has been incarcerated for almost 33 years. He was convicted for killing Ricco Rogers, 15, in 1990 in north St. Louis. He has claimed his innocence for decades.

Former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion to overturn the conviction prior to leaving office. In a statement at the time, Gardner said there was “clear and convincing evidence” supporting Dunn’s innocence.

Gore said he wants to review Dunn’s case and may want to update the filing before proceeding to get the conviction thrown out.

“We will conduct a full review of Mr. Dunn’s case and proceed as the law and facts dictate. As Circuit Attorney that is my responsibility,” said Gore.

