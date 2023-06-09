St. Louis man pleads guilty in 2020 shooting death

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A 41-year-old man has pleaded guilty to a 2020 shooting in which a man was killed and a woman was injured.

Demond Ward pleaded guilty Friday to charges of voluntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and first-degree assault. The voluntary manslaughter charge was reduced from first-degree murder.

Ward reportedly admitted to shooting and killing Davion Booze, 24, in a car in the 4900 block of Fyler Avenue on April 17, 2020. He also admitted to critically wounding Booze’s girlfriend.

Circuit Judge Calea Stovall-Reid accepted Ward’s plea. She said she will follow the terms of the plea agreement to sentence Ward to 15 years in prison.

