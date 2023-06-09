Push to revamp St. Louis’ city liquor license process

Board Bill 60
Board Bill 60
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A clearer path forward could be in the future for business owners trying to get a liquor license in the City of St. Louis.

Board Bill 60 will be introduced to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday. The bill focuses on streamlining the liquor license process for business owners, which could save businesses that may be on the brink of closing their doors.

Previous Coverage: St. Louis City to change outdated liquor license process; will use light duty police officers to help with backlog

The old policy required businesses to get hundreds of signatures verified before getting a hearing to get a liquor license. Board Bill 60 would remove petition requirements for an initial license application for restaurants with liquor.

The Downtown Neighborhood Association said it doesn’t want to see the process change that much as issues in the area remain.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
‘One hour a week is all we need’ Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in...
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in Bridgeton, Mo.
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Missouri AG Bailey files quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff from office
Police (MGN)
Man shot after chasing down theft suspects in downtown St. Louis
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Judge rules Iron County Sheriff must turn over guns but can keep other equipment

Latest News

Board Bill 60
Push to revamp St. Louis' city liquor license process
Gore withdraws request to overturn Dunn's conviction
St. Louis' new Circuit Attorney withdraws request to over murder conviction
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
Missouri Supreme Court declines to halt August execution of man convicted of killing 6-year-old
Jerry Seinfeld & Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Seinfeld & Jim Gaffigan coming to Enterprise Center
Homicide investigation generic
Man dies after being shot in Florissant