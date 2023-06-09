Push to revamp St. Louis’ city liquor license process

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A clearer path forward could be in the future for business owners trying to get a liquor license in the City of St. Louis.

Board Bill 60 will be introduced to the St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday. The bill focuses on streamlining the liquor license process for business owners, which could save businesses that may be on the brink of closing their doors.

The old policy required businesses to get hundreds of signatures verified before getting a hearing to get a liquor license. Board Bill 60 would remove petition requirements for an initial license application for restaurants with liquor.

The Downtown Neighborhood Association said it doesn’t want to see the process change that much as issues in the area remain.

