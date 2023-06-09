O’Fallon man arrested, charged after sexually assaulting girl walking home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An O’Fallon, Missouri, man has been charged after stalking and sexually assaulting a girl walking home from her boyfriend’s apartment.

Bairon Duban Alverez Ramirez has been charged with forcible sodomy and attempted rape.

On June 6, just before 10 p.m., police responded to a 911 caller who said his girlfriend was being attacked. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile girl who said a man she didn’t know had sexually assaulted her.

The victim said she was walking home from her boyfriend’s apartment when she saw a man stalking her in an Ally of O’Fallon Plaza. She said the man began to chase her and she tried to run away. The man assaulted her as the girl fought back. She managed to escape and found a responding officer.

The O’Fallon Police Department said they mobilized every resource available to identify Ramirez, including getting assistance from the St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force.

On June 8, almost 48 hours after the assault, Ramirez was taken into custody.

Ramirez is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

