O’Fallon man arrested, charged after sexually assaulting girl walking home

Bairon Duban Alverez Ramirez is accused of forcible sodomy and attempted rape in O'Fallon,...
Bairon Duban Alverez Ramirez is accused of forcible sodomy and attempted rape in O'Fallon, Missouri.(O'Fallon, Missouri Police Department)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An O’Fallon, Missouri, man has been charged after stalking and sexually assaulting a girl walking home from her boyfriend’s apartment.

Bairon Duban Alverez Ramirez has been charged with forcible sodomy and attempted rape.

On June 6, just before 10 p.m., police responded to a 911 caller who said his girlfriend was being attacked. When officers arrived, they found a juvenile girl who said a man she didn’t know had sexually assaulted her.

The victim said she was walking home from her boyfriend’s apartment when she saw a man stalking her in an Ally of O’Fallon Plaza. She said the man began to chase her and she tried to run away. The man assaulted her as the girl fought back. She managed to escape and found a responding officer.

The O’Fallon Police Department said they mobilized every resource available to identify Ramirez, including getting assistance from the St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force.

On June 8, almost 48 hours after the assault, Ramirez was taken into custody.

Ramirez is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
‘One hour a week is all we need’ Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
A MoDOT camera shows a vehicle on fire on I-70.
All lanes of I-70 in St. Charles Co. open again after police pursuit, car fire
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in...
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in Bridgeton, Mo.
Two of the 60 dogs that were rescued from a Franklin County home by the Humane Society of...
63 dogs rescued from Franklin County home
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Missouri AG Bailey files quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff from office

Latest News

Emerson selects Forsyth Pointe in Clayton, Mo. for new corporate headquarters
Emerson selects Forsyth Pointe in Clayton, Mo. for new corporate headquarters
Man dies after eating oysters from St. Louis County establishment
Man dies after eating oysters from St. Louis County establishment
St. Louis’ new Circuit Attorney withdraws request to overturn Chris Dunn’s murder conviction
St. Louis’ new Circuit Attorney withdraws request to overturn Chris Dunn’s murder conviction
Water main break in South City
Precautionary boil water advisory issued following water main break in South City