New wheelchair-friendly airline seats could be a game changer for flyers

The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place,...
The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place, even if it's powered.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flyers with disabilities are excited about an innovation that could make air travel more accessible.

A new seat concept allows wheelchair users to stay in their own chairs during flights.

Right now, they have to be transferred to the same seats everyone else uses. That’s especially problematic for people who rely on powered wheelchairs.

They have to check those in, transfer to an airline-owned traditional wheelchair then transfer again to their airline seats.

The new accommodating seat works by folding up and allowing a wheelchair to dock into place, even if it’s powered.

It was shown by Delta Flight Products at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, Germany.

However, it’s still just a prototype. Even if airlines adopt it, it’s still more than a year away from appearing in an airplane.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
‘One hour a week is all we need’ Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in...
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in Bridgeton, Mo.
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Missouri AG Bailey files quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff from office
A MoDOT camera shows a vehicle on fire on I-70.
All lanes of I-70 in St. Charles Co. open again after police pursuit, car fire
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president

Latest News

This booking image provided by the Marion County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office shows Susan Louise...
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden in North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses
Board Bill 60
Push to revamp St. Louis' city liquor license process
Gore withdraws request to overturn Dunn's conviction
St. Louis' new Circuit Attorney withdraws request to over murder conviction
Questions are swirling in France after a Syrian asylum-seeker is accused of stabbing four...
France hails ‘hero with a backpack’ who intervened in knife attack on very young children