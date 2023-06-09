Missouri climbing list of nation’s largest legal marijuana markets

(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Since recreational marijuana sales became legal in Missouri this February, the state has sold more than $471.1 million.

Those numbers, according to Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulations, set the state up to become the sixth-largest legal cannabis market.

Only five legal states -- California, Michigan, Illinois, Colorado and Massachusetts -- are expected to have larger totals in 2023, according to the Cannabis Business Times.

The news comes a day after Missouri’s misdemeanor marijuana charge expungement deadline.

READ MORE: Missouri misdemeanor marijuana charges expunge deadline arrives Thursday

“Missouri’s quick ascension into a top-six cannabis market shows that the recipe of low-tax, customer-friendly access, and tremendous community buy-in, is maximizing this industry’s impact on the Missouri economy,” said Andrew Mullins, the executive director of MoCannTrade. “After just the first four months of adult use sales, it’s apparent that Missouri is proving to be one of the most successful launches of a new marijuana market in the country’s history and a roadmap for other states to follow.”

Missouri’s success has it already out-performing the likes of Washington, Oregon and Nevada, three legacy markets in the West.

