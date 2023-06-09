Man dies after being shot in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – A man died after being shot in Florissant Thursday night.

The man was reportedly shot at a home in the 800 block of Derhake around 11:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital by family members, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted and an isolated incident. The victim’s name has not been released.

