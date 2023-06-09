Low Humidity Again Today, Still On Track for Weekend Rain

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Friday Trends Warmer, But Humidity Remains Low
  • Saturday Hotter And A Bit Muggy
  • Still On Track For Rain Mainly Sunday

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today: Loads of sunshine and unusually low humidity will make for a pleasant end to the work-week. However, Air Quality is forecast to be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” again on today.

Weekend Weather: Saturday looks mainly dry until late in the evening or overnight into Sunday morning. But it will be a hotter day with highs spiking near 90. Then Sunday, we get some much-needed rain, along with some thunderstorms. The highest chances are in the morning and afternoon, with rain tapering off or ending by evening. This should be a beneficial widespread rain. We’re optimistic that most areas will get at least 0.10″, but a few spots could see over an inch!

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
‘One hour a week is all we need’ Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in...
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in Bridgeton, Mo.
Police (MGN)
Man shot after chasing down theft suspects in downtown St. Louis
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Missouri AG Bailey files quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff from office
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president

Latest News

Mostly Clear Skies Tonight & Tomorrow
Mostly Clear Skies Tonight & Tomorrow
Dry But Beautiful Thursday & Friday
Drying Out This Evening, More Rain Part of This Weekend
Drying Out This Evening, More Rain Part of This Weekend
7-Day Forecast 6/7/23
First Alert Forecast: Rain Chance Today