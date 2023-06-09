Low Humidity Again Today, Still On Track for Weekend Rain

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Friday Trends Warmer, But Humidity Remains Low

Saturday Hotter And A Bit Muggy

Still On Track For Rain Mainly Sunday

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Today: Loads of sunshine and unusually low humidity will make for a pleasant end to the work-week. However, Air Quality is forecast to be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” again on today.

Weekend Weather: Saturday looks mainly dry until late in the evening or overnight into Sunday morning. But it will be a hotter day with highs spiking near 90. Then Sunday, we get some much-needed rain, along with some thunderstorms. The highest chances are in the morning and afternoon, with rain tapering off or ending by evening. This should be a beneficial widespread rain. We’re optimistic that most areas will get at least 0.10″, but a few spots could see over an inch!

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.