Local leaders, community react to Trump’s second indictment

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Politicians in the St. Louis bi-state area are reacting to the news of Donald Trump’s second indictment Thursday.

Former President Trump said Thursday that he was indicted in connection with a federal investigation into his handling of sensitive government documents after he left the White House. Two U.S. officials confirmed the charges to CBS News.

News 4 asked over two dozen people in a St. Louis County shopping mall parking lot on their thoughts. Almost nobody wanted to speak on-camera, except one woman, Rachel Fisher, who said she was sick of the indictments.

“I’m quite over it, if they’re going to indict him for something they need to produce evidence and not just words,” said Fisher.

Other local lawmakers, on both sides of the political aisle also chimed in:

Joe Biden has used his Justice Department to go after parents as “domestic terrorists,” to spy on Catholic parishes, to terrorize & harass prolife Christians - and tonight to indict his top political opponent, Trump. He has trampled the rule of law to benefit himself. He has led… — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 9, 2023

If the people in power can jail their political opponents at will, we don’t have a republic — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 9, 2023

The former white supremacist-in-chief has been indicted on federal charges.



He must be held accountable. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 9, 2023

Tonight is the next step in the Democrats’ coordinated effort targeting Donald J. Trump. They’re trying to derail his frontrunner campaign for the presidency, despite the fact that Joe Biden, himself, had classified documents strewn across the Mid-Atlantic region! — Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) June 9, 2023

Joe Biden has now indicted his top political opponent.



Full on Banana Republic stuff. — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 9, 2023

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.