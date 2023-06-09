Local leaders, community react to Trump’s second indictment
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Politicians in the St. Louis bi-state area are reacting to the news of Donald Trump’s second indictment Thursday.
Former President Trump said Thursday that he was indicted in connection with a federal investigation into his handling of sensitive government documents after he left the White House. Two U.S. officials confirmed the charges to CBS News.
News 4 asked over two dozen people in a St. Louis County shopping mall parking lot on their thoughts. Almost nobody wanted to speak on-camera, except one woman, Rachel Fisher, who said she was sick of the indictments.
“I’m quite over it, if they’re going to indict him for something they need to produce evidence and not just words,” said Fisher.
Other local lawmakers, on both sides of the political aisle also chimed in:
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.