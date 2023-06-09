Jerry Seinfeld & Jim Gaffigan coming to Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan will stop in St. Louis during their four-arena tour.

The duo will perform in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7: 30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $32 to $496 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 16 at ticketmaster.com.

This will be the first time the comedians will be on tour together. Their other stops are in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago.

