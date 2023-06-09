Jerry Seinfeld & Jim Gaffigan coming to Enterprise Center

Jerry Seinfeld & Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Seinfeld & Jim Gaffigan(Mark Seliger)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Comedians Jerry Seinfeld and Jim Gaffigan will stop in St. Louis during their four-arena tour.

The duo will perform in St. Louis at the Enterprise Center on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 7: 30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $32 to $496 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on June 16 at ticketmaster.com.

This will be the first time the comedians will be on tour together. Their other stops are in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
‘One hour a week is all we need’ Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in...
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in Bridgeton, Mo.
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Missouri AG Bailey files quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff from office
Police (MGN)
Man shot after chasing down theft suspects in downtown St. Louis
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Judge rules Iron County Sheriff must turn over guns but can keep other equipment

Latest News

Board Bill 60
Push to revamp St. Louis' city liquor license process
Gore withdraws request to overturn Dunn's conviction
St. Louis' new Circuit Attorney withdraws request to over murder conviction
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
Missouri Supreme Court declines to halt August execution of man convicted of killing 6-year-old
Homicide investigation generic
Man dies after being shot in Florissant