All lanes of I-70 in St. Charles Co. open again after police pursuit, car fire
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of Interstate 70 before Route A in St. Charles County have been reopened following a police chase that shutdown Westbound lanes earlier this morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, police tried to pull over a vehicle at 70 and K but the driver took off, beginning a pursuit. The incident was reported around 6:30 a.m. Friday. MoDOT cameras showed a car on fire and authorities following the vehicle. The suspect was captured by police but it is unknown what the charges were. No injuries have been reported.
I-70 W CLOSED DUE TO POLICE EMERGENCY BEFORE ROUTE A. USE ALTERNATE ROUTE.— MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) June 9, 2023
