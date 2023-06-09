All lanes of I-70 in St. Charles Co. open again after police pursuit, car fire

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of Interstate 70 before Route A in St. Charles County have been reopened following a police chase that shutdown Westbound lanes earlier this morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, police tried to pull over a vehicle at 70 and K but the driver took off, beginning a pursuit. The incident was reported around 6:30 a.m. Friday. MoDOT cameras showed a car on fire and authorities following the vehicle. The suspect was captured by police but it is unknown what the charges were. No injuries have been reported.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in...
Lake STL man accused of using dating apps to prey on underage victims, charged with raping a...
Politicians in the St. Louis bi-state area are reacting to the news of Donald Trump’s second...
Politicians in the St. Louis bi-state area are reacting to the news of Donald Trump’s second...
