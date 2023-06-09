Guilty plea in 2021 fatal street-racing crash in St. Louis

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 9, 2023
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who pleaded guilty to charges in what authorities described as a fatal street-racing crash has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Traveon A. Randell, 23, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

According to prosecutors, Randell was racing two other vehicles on Martin Luther Drive shortly before 4 a.m. on Feb. 21, 2021 when he crashed into an SUV and a parked car. William E. Moore, 55, was inside of the parked car and died at the hospital following the crash.

Charges stated Randell was driving 71 mph and trying to pass an SUV at Goodfellow at the time of the crash.

Randell will receive one-and-a-half years of credit for jail time already served.

