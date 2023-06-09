Great Rivers Greenway looking for volunteers to help clean future segment of Brickline Greenway

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Great Rivers Greenway is looking for volunteers to help clean the future segment of the Brickline Greenway on Saturday.

The organization is working in partnership with community members to pick up trash along a 1.3-mile section of N. Grand from Natural Bridge to Finney Avenue. Volunteers will be out from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Individual volunteers, civic groups and youth organizations can attend the clean-up event. All supplies, including bags and gloves will be provided or volunteers can bring their own. Click here to register online to volunteer

