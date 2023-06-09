Former North County officer accused of sexual assault

A former North County officer is charged with sexual assault.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A former North County officer is accused of sexual assault.

Marcellis Blackwell faces a first-degree sodomy charge. His cash-only bond was set at $500,000.

According to investigators, Blackwell sexually assaulted a 37-year-old man he arrested over the weekend. The man said that on the way to the jail, Blackwell detoured to a secluded location on the campus of Normandy High School and sexually assaulted him while he was handcuffed.

North County Co-op calls the allegations “massively disheartening,” adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
‘One hour a week is all we need’ Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in...
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in Bridgeton, Mo.
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Missouri AG Bailey files quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff from office
Police (MGN)
Man shot after chasing down theft suspects in downtown St. Louis
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Judge rules Iron County Sheriff must turn over guns but can keep other equipment

Latest News

Board Bill 60
Push to revamp St. Louis' city liquor license process
Gore withdraws request to overturn Dunn's conviction
St. Louis' new Circuit Attorney withdraws request to over murder conviction
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
Missouri Supreme Court declines to halt August execution of man convicted of killing 6-year-old
Jerry Seinfeld & Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Seinfeld & Jim Gaffigan coming to Enterprise Center
Homicide investigation generic
Man dies after being shot in Florissant