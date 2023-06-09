Former North County officer accused of sexual assault

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A former North County officer is accused of sexual assault.

Marcellis Blackwell faces a first-degree sodomy charge. His cash-only bond was set at $500,000.

According to investigators, Blackwell sexually assaulted a 37-year-old man he arrested over the weekend. The man said that on the way to the jail, Blackwell detoured to a secluded location on the campus of Normandy High School and sexually assaulted him while he was handcuffed.

North County Co-op calls the allegations “massively disheartening,” adding that the investigation is ongoing.

