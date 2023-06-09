First Alert Weather Day Issued For Sunday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:

  • First Alert Weather Day Issued For Sunday
  • Hotter Saturday With Rain Moving in Late
  • Sunday storms could be severe

This Evening & Overnight: Mostly clear & dry, mild temperatures and low humidity.

Saturday: Air Quality is forecast to be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” again. Saturday looks mainly dry until late in the evening or overnight into Sunday morning. But it will be a hotter day with highs spiking near 90.

Sunday: We get some much-needed rain, along with some thunderstorms. The highest chances are in the morning and afternoon, with rain tapering off or ending by evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe in the afternoon with hail and high winds. This should be a beneficial widespread rain. We’re optimistic that most areas will get at least 0.50″, but a few spots could see over an inch!

Sunday
Sunday(KMOV)

