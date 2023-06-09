Emerson selects Forsyth Pointe in Clayton, Mo. for new corporate headquarters

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Today, Emerson announced the Forsyth Pointe office development, at 8027 Forsyth Blvd. in Clayton, Mo. will be the new home for its global corporate headquarters.

Located at the corner of Forsyth and Brentwood boulevards in Clayton’s central business district, Forsyth Pointe has been designed with LEED Silver-equivalent specifications and includes a seventh-floor garden terrace offering one acre of green space, a first-class fitness center and ground-floor retail space. The building is owned and managed by Brentwood-Forsyth Partners 1, LLC.

“Forsyth Pointe is a great fit for our company’s vision and our employees’ needs,” said Emerson President and CEO Lal Karsanbhai. “This office development embodies our strategic direction as a global automation technology company and will provide a modern work environment with amenities for our employees and for recruiting future talent. This move allows us to right-size our corporate footprint to our headcount needs, capture long-term cost and energy savings that support our sustainability goals, and create a workspace that encourages collaboration, innovation and inclusiveness for our corporate employees.”

Emerson says it plans to relocate 400 corporate personnel from its campus in Ferguson, Mo. to Forsyth Pointe in mid-to-late 2024, when construction of the new space is expected to be completed.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page released the following statement on the new headquarters:

“Emerson has been a valuable community partner for more than a century, and their continued commitment to St. Louis County is welcome news. We work hard in St. Louis County to be a welcoming and inclusive place and having a rich mix of companies dedicated to our region makes that possible. There is no better place than St. Louis County to invest and grow a business, and Emerson’s announcement is evidence of that.”

Emerson has committed to leasing approximately 104,000 square feet of space in the 14-story Forsyth Pointe building. Emerson will receive naming rights for the building, which will be called Emerson Tower.

