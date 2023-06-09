Edwardsville’s West End Station is a journey back in time

The West End Station in Edwardsville wants to bring you back in time.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
It opened in 1927 as a gas station along Route 66. As the building aged, it was put on many demolition lists. Now, thanks to a partnership between the City of Edwardsville and The Great Rivers and Route Tourism Bureau, along with a nearly $500,000 state grant, it’s a destination.

The West End Station is located at 620 St. Louis St. It is open Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Click here to learn more.

