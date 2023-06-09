Dot Foods moving convention next year, cites St. Louis crime concerns

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Crime concerns are why one of the area’s largest conventions is taking business elsewhere.

Dot Foods will move its annual trade show from downtown St. Louis to Denver next year.

The trade show will go on as planned next week at America’s Center.

Dot Foods’ CEO said they’ll reconsider St. Louis after 2025.

Greater St. Louis, INC said in a statement:

“This announcement by Dot Foods is another proof point of how critical it is that we address violent crime as a region, but also that we must increase investment in infrastructure, activation, and increased law enforcement presence in Downtown, specifically, because of its criticality to the long-term growth of the City and the entire metro.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.