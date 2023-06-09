Doctor arranges big surprise for young patient who had Patriots jersey cut off during medical emergency

A young fan of the New England Patriots got a big surprise from a doctor in Delaware who helped save his hand after a bad accident. (Source: WCVB, NEMOURS CHILDREN'S HEALTH, CNN)
By John Atwater, WCVB
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (WCVB) – A young fan of the New England Patriots got a big surprise from a doctor in Delaware who helped save his hand after a bad accident.

Ashton Turmel, 6, had a rough fall on the playground a few weeks ago and fractured his arm.

“They were concerned they’d have to amputate his hand,” Ashton’s mother said.

But it wasn’t the painful break that brought tears to his eyes. His mother said her son only cried when medical professionals cut off his Patriots Tom Brady jersey at the hospital.

“He hadn’t cried from his fracture, but he cried when they cut his jersey off,” Dr. E.J. Caterson said.

Through hours of surgery, Caterson saved Ashton’s hand but knew that wouldn’t be enough for this young diehard fan.

The doctor made a few calls and Ashton’s favorite team came through.

Patriots current quarterback Mac Jones gave Ashton an autographed jersey and sent a personalized video to go along with it.

The young fan’s recovery is going to take a few weeks, but the tears are gone and he has a new favorite player.

“Now I like Mac Jones because Tom Brady’s retired,” Ashton said.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
‘One hour a week is all we need’ Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in...
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in Bridgeton, Mo.
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Missouri AG Bailey files quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff from office
Police (MGN)
Man shot after chasing down theft suspects in downtown St. Louis
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Judge rules Iron County Sheriff must turn over guns but can keep other equipment

Latest News

Board Bill 60
Push to revamp St. Louis' city liquor license process
Gore withdraws request to overturn Dunn's conviction
St. Louis' new Circuit Attorney withdraws request to over murder conviction
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
Missouri Supreme Court declines to halt August execution of man convicted of killing 6-year-old
The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the...
19+ teens injured in partial deck collapse at beach
Jerry Seinfeld & Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Seinfeld & Jim Gaffigan coming to Enterprise Center