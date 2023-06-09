Crews on scene repairing water main break in South City

Water main break
Water main break(City of Marshall)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A water main broke in south St. Louis Friday.

The break occurred at Lansdowne and Chippewa around 12:15 p.m.

Related: Repairs continue at I-64 and Tamm, three weeks since water main break

Earlier this week, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen Infrastructure and Utilities Committee heard Board Bill 49, which proposes a phased-in water rate increase that would help with infrastructure repairs.

In an email Friday, Nick Desideri, communications director for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, said, “The Board of Aldermen last adjusted the City’s water rate in 2010, nearly 13 years ago, and did not move on a proposal to do so in 2016. With more than 60 water main breaks since October 2022, it’s absolutely clear that the City can no longer kick the can down the road.”

