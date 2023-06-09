Cardinals activate Carlson ahead of weekend series at Busch

The outfielder had been on the injured list with a sprained ankle. Juan Yepez was demoted to Memphis in a corresponding move.
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson (3) scores past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on...
St. Louis Cardinals' Dylan Carlson (3) scores past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on single hit by Willson Contreras during the second inning of a spring training baseball game, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - When the Cardinals start up a weekend series against the Reds at Busch Stadium Friday night, they will do so with Dylan Carlson back in the starting lineup.

The team activated Carlson from the injured list Friday afternoon following his recovery from a sprained ankle. St. Louis optioned reserve outfielder Juan Yepez back to Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.

Carlson played three rehab games with Memphis⁠—one in center field, one in right field, and one as the designated hitter⁠—going 3-for-12 with a double and two runs scored. He’s in the St. Louis lineup on Friday against Cincinnati as the team’s right fielder as manager Oli Marmol evidently believes converted infielder Tommy Edman has performed well enough in center field to get a longer look in center.

Offensively, Carlson has struggled to find a consistent rhythm so far this season, posting a .230 batting average and .628 OPS in fits and starts as playing time has come sporadically for the 24-year-old outfielder. Playing time proved even more scarce for Yepez, who had seen just one game opportunity in June. His .214 batting average and .664 OPS weren’t representative of the level of production at the plate necessary to put Yepez, a minus-defensive outfielder, in the lineup more regularly.

The Cardinals also announced Friday they have activated right-handed pitcher Jake Woodford from the injured list, but have optioned him to Memphis.

