36 dogs found locked inside U-Haul

Animal welfare officers made a shocking discovery inside a U-Haul parked overnight at a Walmart in Oklahoma on Monday. (KOKH)
By KOKH Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Animal welfare officers made a shocking discovery inside a U-Haul parked overnight at an Oklahoma Walmart on Monday.

“We discovered 36 dogs had been left inside there. So, several of the dogs, about three or four dogs, were in heat distress,” Jon Gary with the OKC Animal Welfare, said. “And so we had to start taking procedures immediately.”

Officers had been called to the scene in the middle of the afternoon heat.

“You know, it’s probably going on about 10 hours or so, eight to 10 hours, that they were in there,” Gary said.

All of the dogs were found alive, but one later had to be euthanized after its organs began to fail.

“We had the one that unfortunately, we thought he had gotten through it, but he just went into some other side effects from heatstroke,” Gary said.

According to the police, the temperature outside was 84 degrees when the rescue happened. The U-Haul was parked in the sun and inside it was more than 100 degrees.

“People leaving dogs in cars, it only take seconds for, you know less than a minute, for dogs to become into heat stress,” Gary said. “And actually, probably just minutes before their situation where it can be deadly for them.”

Animal welfare said inside the U-Haul, cages were stacked on top of one another, with puppies laying down, panting and sweating profusely.

They said the conditions of the kennels were filthy and the odor was “overwhelming.”

“Many of the dogs were kind of urine-soaked from being left in kennels and crates inside there, so we had to get them cleaned up,” Gary said. “They’ve only recently been groomed, we did that whenever they got here, just because they were matted and had urine on them.”

Dexter Manuel and Linda Manuel were both arrested on 36 counts of animal cruelty.

Animal welfare says they were already working on a cruelty case at their home when they made the U-Haul discovery. They believe the couple was running a puppy mill.

Copyright 2023 KOKH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
‘One hour a week is all we need’ Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in...
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in Bridgeton, Mo.
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Missouri AG Bailey files quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff from office
Police (MGN)
Man shot after chasing down theft suspects in downtown St. Louis
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Judge rules Iron County Sheriff must turn over guns but can keep other equipment

Latest News

Board Bill 60
Push to revamp St. Louis' city liquor license process
Gore withdraws request to overturn Dunn's conviction
St. Louis' new Circuit Attorney withdraws request to over murder conviction
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
Missouri Supreme Court declines to halt August execution of man convicted of killing 6-year-old
The group was on an elevated walkway near a park by the beach when a small section of the...
19+ teens injured in partial deck collapse at beach
Jerry Seinfeld & Jim Gaffigan
Jerry Seinfeld & Jim Gaffigan coming to Enterprise Center