Troy, Mo. police asking for help locating SUV after shots fired

TROY, Mo. (KMOV) – Police in Troy, Missouri are asking for help locating an SUV after shots were fired into another vehicle.

The department reports the incident occurred on May 10 around 7:40 p.m. near Trojan Circle. According to detectives, the driver of the SUV shot multiple times at someone in another vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or driver is asked to call Det. Woolsey at 636-462-7652.

