Troy, Mo. police asking for help locating SUV after shots fired

The vehicle Troy, Missouri police are searching for in connection with an incident from May.
The vehicle Troy, Missouri police are searching for in connection with an incident from May.(Troy, Missouri Police Department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Mo. (KMOV) – Police in Troy, Missouri are asking for help locating an SUV after shots were fired into another vehicle.

The department reports the incident occurred on May 10 around 7:40 p.m. near Trojan Circle. According to detectives, the driver of the SUV shot multiple times at someone in another vehicle.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or driver is asked to call Det. Woolsey at 636-462-7652.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Charles PD investigating Bass Pro theft
St. Charles PD investigating Bass Pro theft
Human remains found in abandoned house near Troy
Human remains found in abandoned house near Troy
Homicide investigation generic
Man killed on St. Louis bar parking lot
Former Jefferson County deputy charged with felony DWI, involuntary manslaughter
Former Jefferson County deputy charged with felony DWI, involuntary manslaughter
FBI hopes 19 year sentence for carjacking ring participant helps send a message
FBI hopes 19-year sentence for carjacking ring participant helps send a message

Latest News

St. Louis County man convicted of murdering neighbor with a lamp
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in...
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in Bridgeton, Mo.
Missouri misdemeanor marijuana charges expunge deadline arrives Thursday.
Missouri misdemeanor marijuana charges expunge deadline arrives Thursday
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in...
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in Bridgeton, Mo.