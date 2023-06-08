Ticks worse this season due to mild winter

Now that it’s warming up outside the ticks have appeared, and unfortunately, it’s worse this season because of the mild winter.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The risk of getting infections from ticks increases with the amount of time they are latched on. So, checking for them is important to decrease the risk of infection.

If you find one latched on, the safest way to pull it off is to take tweezers and put gentle traction on it.

Ticks love tall grass and wooded areas. Experts recommend using an insect repellant like DEET repel them and clothing that is light so you can see if ticks are crawling.

