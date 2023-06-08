Stray Rescue of St. Louis holding adoption event this Saturday

Flyer for the Stray Rescue of St. Louis' adoption event.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Stray Rescue of St. Louis will hold an adoption event on Saturday.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Stray Rescue of St. Louis will host a pop-up adoption event at their shelter at 2320 Pine Street. Every adoption from the organization includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines and microchip.

Imo’s Pizza covers adoption costs for all dogs and cats over 6 months old during the month of June. On the day of the adoption event, they will give a $20 gift card to get pizza on the house to those who adopt.

“At Imo’s we are committed to being good neighbors and giving back to our local community. We are excited each year for the opportunity to partner with Stray Rescue of St. Louis and help more families bring home a new family member,” said Imo’s Pizza Founder Margie Imo.

