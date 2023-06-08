St. Louis man charged with multiple counts of loan fraud, Clean Air Act violations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis man and his company have been charged by a federal grand jury with multiple felonies, including two fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and 21 counts of violating the Clean Air Act.

Chris Carroll was charged with multiple counts of bank fraud, money laundering, making false statements to a financial institution, conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act, violations of the Clean Air Act, and witness tampering. Carroll’s company, Whiskey Dix Big Truck Repair, is also charged with twenty-one counts of violating the Clean Air Act.

Carroll is charged with three counts of bank fraud, six counts of money laundering, and three counts of making false statements of a financial institution in connection with Carroll’s company, Square One Group. Square One Group was issued two PPP loans, one for more than $1.2 million and the second loan for more than $1.6 million.

The indictment alleges that Carroll and his business partner, George Reed, submitted PPP loan applications under their spouses’ names rather than their names to conceal Carroll’s status as a paroled felon; Carroll’s felon status would have excluded Carroll from being able to receive a PPP loan.

The indictment also alleges that Carroll and Reed did not use the funds to compensate their employees and used the funds to start a trucking company called Whiskey Dix Big Truck Repair and to fund $660,000 in payments to themselves. The indictment further alleges that the company suspended their employees’ pay and health insurance coverage after applying for PPP funds.

According to the indictment, Whiskey Dix Big Truck Repair violated the Clean Air Act by unlawfully removing the emissions control systems from more than 30 diesel-fueled trucks, which caused the trucks to release between 30 and 300 more pollutants into the atmosphere. It is also alleged that Carroll asked his employees to take the fall for the Clean Air Act violations. When one of the employees indicated that he would talk to federal investigators, Carroll threatened not to pay for the employee’s attorney.

“Square One Group received nearly $3,000,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds intended to sustain their workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic crisis,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Chris Crocker. “Instead, company owners Chris Carroll and George Reed allegedly used those funds to start new businesses and compensate themselves all while laying off the very staff for whom those funds were intended.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Environmental Protection Agency Criminal Investigation Division investigated the case.

