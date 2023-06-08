St. Louis County man convicted of murdering neighbor with a lamp

(MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) – A St. Louis County jury convicted a 36-year-old man of beating his neighbor death with a lamp.

Keith Hill was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the death of Michael J. Shaw.

Hill reportedly forced his way through Shaw’s front door at 920 Burgos Street in North County on April 18, 2019 and beat him to death with a lamp. Hill also stole Shaw’s keys, credit cards, cash and car, prosecutors said.

“This is such a senseless killing,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. “Clearly, the jury agreed this cold-hearted murderer, burglar and robber has forfeited his right to freedom and deserves to live the rest of his life in prison. I hope this outcome provides some solace to Mr. Shaw’s family and friends.”

The dispute reportedly started because Shaw refused to give Hill money.

