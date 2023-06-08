St. Louis County Library to add social workers to several branches

St. Louis County Library will introduce social workers at five branches to help people access vital services.
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Library will introduce social workers at five branches to help people access vital services like mental health, housing and other social service programs.

“It’s hard to come in to seek assistance and be told, well, you have to go ask someone else,” said Kristen Sorth, the director and CEO of SLCL.

Now they’ll have social workers to help answer those questions at Florissant Valley, Lewis and Clark, Natural Bridge, Rock Road and Weber branches.

Katie Lappe is the lead social worker for the program and says every day there is a need from patrons. Their role is to take some of that off the plates of librarians who are not equipped or trained for many circumstances they’re faced with.

“Supporting a crisis intervention is part of the idea behind this. We can help avoid things reaching a crisis situation and support the library staff,” said Lappe.

Patrons can walk in and request a social worker or fill out a form on the library’s website. The program is the first of its kind in the area, and if the pilot program is successful, they hope to expand to other branches.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

