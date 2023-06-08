St. Louis CITY SC midfielder named to South African National team

St. Louis City's Njabulo Blom in action during the second half of an MLS soccer match against...
St. Louis City's Njabulo Blom in action during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps Saturday, May 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Njabulo Blom has been named to the South African National team.

Blom, 23, made his debut with the South African National Team during the 2021 World Cup qualification in 2021. This will be his return to the team for the first time since the November 2022 FIFA International window.

Blom will join the team after CITY SC’s match against the LA Galaxy on Sunday. The South African National team will face off against Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations on June 17.

