St. Louis CITY SC midfielder named to South African National team

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Njabulo Blom has been named to the South African National team.

Blom, 23, made his debut with the South African National Team during the 2021 World Cup qualification in 2021. This will be his return to the team for the first time since the November 2022 FIFA International window.

Blom will join the team after CITY SC’s match against the LA Galaxy on Sunday. The South African National team will face off against Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations on June 17.

