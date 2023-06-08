Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in Bridgeton, Mo.

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV) - Six people, including two officers, were injured Wednesday night following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Bridgeton.

Officers were dispatched to Walmart at 11900 St. Charles Rock Road around 9:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a stolen vehicle. The two officers who responded were able to find the car and stop it in the 3700 block of Fee Fee Road. Police say the suspect vehicle suddenly rammed two police cars and one officer shot at the suspect, missing him. The suspect then fled the scene while officers began to pursue.

Eventually, the suspect was involved in a crash with two other vehicles at the intersection of Whitehall Manor and N. Lindbergh Boulevard. The crash ended the pursuit, and the suspect was taken into custody. Two officers received minor injuries and were treated and released from an area hospital. Four people in the two vehicles from the crash were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident will be presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for charges against the suspect. News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

