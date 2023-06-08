O’Fallon, Missouri resident named Ms. Missouri Senior America

A retired teacher now holds the title of 2023 Ms. Missouri Senior America!
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A retired teacher now holds the title of 2023 Ms. Missouri Senior America!

“I feel like I still have a lot to give back to the younger generation,” said Christy Wilson-Smith.

The pageant is sponsored by the Cameo Club. The non-profit aims to empower women over 60. They also put on shows at assisting living and nursing homes.

In October, the O’Fallon, Missouri resident will head to Atlantic City to compete for that national title.

