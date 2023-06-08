New type of ACL repair surgery offered in Metro region; first patient shares his story

Sports injuries, and especially torn ACLs, are happening all too often, but a new surgery offered in the Metro hopes to give patients better and faster results.
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sports injuries, and especially torn ACLs, are happening all too often, but a new surgery offered in the Metro hopes to give patients better and faster results.

The surgery is called the BEAR or Bridge Enhanced ACL Repair (or Restoration). Previous surgery options for torn ACLs include getting ligaments from other parts of the body, which Mercy orthopedic surgeon Dr. David Irvine said can increase pain and lead to longer recovery times. But, BEAR creates a bridge for the ligament to recreate cells.

“Early studies look very comparable to a reconstruction, so if we can repair a ligament versus harvesting tissue from somewhere and make a new one, I think hopefully patients will be better off,” Dr. Irvine told News 4.

Alex Silies was in the middle of a soccer game in April when he was injured.

“I was running, and I like jumped, but I guess the guy kind of stepped on my foot and then I landed, and my knee just like buckled outwards,” the 15-year-old said.

After a visit to an Urgent Care, Silies found out he had torn his ACL.

“It was the worst pain I’ve ever felt in my life,” Silies recalled. “I just couldn’t move my leg at all.”

After learning he would need surgery, Mercy offered for Alex to be the first in the area to get the new type of ACL repair. Hospital officials told News 4 it is the only hospital in the area to offer this surgery.

“He told me it was a new surgery, and it would make me stronger after,” Silies said. “I was a little concerned, and then I did some research on it and I decided to go for it and see what happens.”

Hundreds of thousands of people across the country tear their ACL each year.

Silies is now in rehab, and his progress is going great.

“I’m like four weeks ahead,” Silies said. “I got my crutches off early. I’m doing a lot of exercises that are ahead, and I can start doing my normal life again.”

He told News 4 his goal is to be back to playing soccer within the next six months. However, with that goal also comes some risks.

“It’s a little scary because you think about what else and what if it happens again, and I have to go through all of it again,” Silies said. “But I’m super excited.”

This experience is what is also inspiring Silies to want to go into sports medicine when he’s older.

For patients to be eligible for that new surgery, it must happen within 50 days of the injury and have enough ACL tissue left to work for that method.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Charles PD investigating Bass Pro theft
St. Charles PD investigating Bass Pro theft
Human remains found in abandoned house near Troy
Human remains found in abandoned house near Troy
Former Jefferson County deputy charged with felony DWI, involuntary manslaughter
Former Jefferson County deputy charged with felony DWI, involuntary manslaughter
Homicide investigation generic
Man killed on St. Louis bar parking lot
FBI hopes 19 year sentence for carjacking ring participant helps send a message
FBI hopes 19-year sentence for carjacking ring participant helps send a message

Latest News

Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Missouri AG Bailey files quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff from office
Tyler Hasse was devastated when intruders broke into his home and stole a majority of his large...
Fan ‘devastated’ after more than $30k worth of Chiefs memorabilia stolen from home
Terminal at Lambert Airport
Lambert Airport increasing parking fees
Two of the 60 dogs that were rescued from a Franklin County home by the Humane Society of...
63 dogs rescued from Franklin County home