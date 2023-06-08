Missouri Highway Patrol says child died from injuries following near drowning on Table Rock Lake

(Pixabay)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol is investigating the death of a toddler involved in an incident on Table Rock Lake on Monday.

Investigators say the child, 2, of Ozark, Mo., was not wearing a lifejacket when she got into the water near Blue Eye. The toddler nearly drowned in the water. Emergency crews airlifted the girl to a Kansas City hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Investigators do not identify juveniles.

