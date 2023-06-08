Missouri AG Bailey files quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff from office

Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff Jeffery Burkett from office.

Burkett, along with three others, were arrested in March. They face charges related to attempted kidnapping and street gang activity. Burkett has pleaded not guilty.

Burkett cannot act as sheriff while the case is pending, but he still holds the office. Thursday, Bailey announced he is “moving for the immediate removal of the Iron County Sheriff” and demanding he resigns.

Read More: Judge rules Iron County Sheriff must turn over guns but can keep other equipment

Bailey’s office argues Burkett “abused his power and authority as an elected sheriff by encouraging other law enforcement officers to make illegal arrests and detentions, knowing that he had no jurisdiction or authority and knowing that the arrests and seizures lacked any probable cause or reasonable suspicion.”

The petition asks the court to immediately remove Burkett from office due to the Department of Public Safety’s temporary suspension of his peace officer certification.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human remains found in abandoned house near Troy
Human remains found in abandoned house near Troy
St. Charles PD investigating Bass Pro theft
St. Charles PD investigating Bass Pro theft
Homicide investigation generic
Man killed on St. Louis bar parking lot
Former Jefferson County deputy charged with felony DWI, involuntary manslaughter
Former Jefferson County deputy charged with felony DWI, involuntary manslaughter
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Judge rules Iron County Sheriff must turn over guns but can keep other equipment

Latest News

Overhead view of St. Louis City neighborhood
Should parts of South St. Louis see piece of $37 million incentive program designated for North City? At least one alderman says yes.
Police (MGN)
Man shot after chasing down theft suspects in downtown St. Louis
Flyer for the Stray Rescue of St. Louis' adoption event.
Stray Rescue of St. Louis holding adoption event this Saturday
The vehicle Troy, Missouri police are searching for in connection with an incident from May.
Troy, Mo. police asking for help locating SUV after shots fired