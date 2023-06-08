Metro Transit to reduce some weekend routes due to driver shortage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit plans to reduce more bus routes starting next Monday.

The changes will mostly impact weekend service. Because of staffing shortages, the #5 Green, #9 Oakville, #56 Kirkwood-Webster and #59 Oakland routes will be temporarily suspended on weekends.

As of April, Metro Transit was short 244 bus drivers and 24 metro link operators.

