Metro Transit to reduce some weekend routes due to driver shortage

Metro Transit plans to reduce more bus routes starting next Monday.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Metro Transit plans to reduce more bus routes starting next Monday.

The changes will mostly impact weekend service. Because of staffing shortages, the #5 Green, #9 Oakville, #56 Kirkwood-Webster and #59 Oakland routes will be temporarily suspended on weekends.

As of April, Metro Transit was short 244 bus drivers and 24 metro link operators.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glock switches—small, illegal mechanisms that convert a handgun into an automatic weapon.
Metro East teenager accused of trafficking Glock switches from China
Scene outside of the Rent-A-Center in Alton after an employee was attacked and a woman was shot.
Woman shot after hitting employee with gun inside Alton store, officials say
St. Charles PD investigating Bass Pro theft
St. Charles PD investigating Bass Pro theft
Former Jefferson County deputy charged with felony DWI, involuntary manslaughter
Former Jefferson County deputy charged with felony DWI, involuntary manslaughter
More than 50 seniors at New Bern High School will not be walking during their graduation...
High school tells more than 50 seniors they cannot graduate at the last minute, students say

Latest News

St. Louis County Library to add social workers to several branches
St. Louis County Library to add social workers to several branches
Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
‘One hour a week is all we need’ Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
Metro Transit to reduce some weekend routes due to driver shortage
Metro Transit to reduce some weekend routes due to driver shortage
Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge
Parishioners at rural St. Charles County Catholic Church appeal decision to merge