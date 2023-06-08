Man shot after chasing down theft suspects in downtown St. Louis

Police (MGN)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was shot after chasing down theft suspects in downtown St. Louis Wednesday night.

The man and his girlfriend were leaving his home in the 2300 block of Locust around 9 p.m. when they saw the three suspects rummaging through a bag near his vehicle. The man told officers when he opened his car door, he realized his girlfriend’s backpack had been stolen from the front passenger’s side.

According to police, the 41-year-old went to confront the suspects, but they ran off. The man got into his car and followed the suspects to a parking lot in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue.

When the man started to get out of his car, one of the suspects shot him in the leg. He was treated at his home and refused further medical attention, police said.

The woman tracked her Apple laptop to the 1400 block of Cochran. Officers went to that area and found the laptop with other items that had been stolen. She said everything that had been stolen from her was recovered at the location.

