Dry But Beautiful Thursday & Friday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Unusually Low Humidity Today & Friday

Milky White Sky At Times As Wildfire Smoke Returns

Rain Still On Track For Sunday

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Thursday and Friday: Loads of sunshine and unusually low humidity will make for a pleasant end to the work-week. However, Air Quality is forecast to be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” Thursday, and possibly Friday too.

Weekend Weather: Saturday looks mainly dry until late in the evening or overnight into Sunday morning. But it will be a hotter day with highs spiking near 90. Then Sunday we get more rain and some storms. The timing is most likely in the morning and afternoon, with rain tapering off or ending by evening, but there is still some uncertainty with this part of the forecast. This should be a beneficial widespread rain.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.