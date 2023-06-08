Dry But Beautiful Thursday & Friday

By Matt Chambers
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Unusually Low Humidity Today & Friday
  • Milky White Sky At Times As Wildfire Smoke Returns
  • Rain Still On Track For Sunday

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Weather Days

Thursday and Friday: Loads of sunshine and unusually low humidity will make for a pleasant end to the work-week. However, Air Quality is forecast to be “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” Thursday, and possibly Friday too.

Weekend Weather: Saturday looks mainly dry until late in the evening or overnight into Sunday morning. But it will be a hotter day with highs spiking near 90. Then Sunday we get more rain and some storms. The timing is most likely in the morning and afternoon, with rain tapering off or ending by evening, but there is still some uncertainty with this part of the forecast. This should be a beneficial widespread rain.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Charles PD investigating Bass Pro theft
St. Charles PD investigating Bass Pro theft
Former Jefferson County deputy charged with felony DWI, involuntary manslaughter
Former Jefferson County deputy charged with felony DWI, involuntary manslaughter
Human remains found in abandoned house near Troy
Human remains found in abandoned house near Troy
Homicide investigation generic
Man killed on St. Louis bar parking lot
FBI hopes 19 year sentence for carjacking ring participant helps send a message
FBI hopes 19-year sentence for carjacking ring participant helps send a message

Latest News

Drying Out This Evening, More Rain Part of This Weekend
Drying Out This Evening, More Rain Part of This Weekend
7-Day Forecast 6/7/23
First Alert Forecast: Rain Chance Today
7- Day Forecast 6/6/23
Heating Up Under Smoky Skies
First Alert Forecast 7-day 6/6/23
First Alert Forecast: Heating Up Under Smoky Skies